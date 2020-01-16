(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 16)

Seemingly, Seoul is using the U.S. request for a naval dispatch as a bargaining tool to resume exchanges with North Korea, which have been suspended due mainly to the stalled negotiations between the North and the U.S. They are separate issues, but cannot be separable for diplomats. Of course, there may be many more factors South Korea should consider in making any decision about protecting its national interest in the Middle East, but it is true that the U.S. request provides a window of opportunity to the South to get inter-Korean relations back on track. Diplomatic shrewdness and flexibility are needed more than ever for the Moon Jae-in administration to produce the best results for the future of this country.