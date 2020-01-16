N. Korea's paper calls self-reliance 'best policy' against sanctions
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Thursday for stepped-up efforts to achieve wealth and prosperity without outside help, saying that "self-reliance" is the "best policy" to neutralize hostile forces' sanctions against the communist country.
North Korea's media outlets have emphasized the importance of "self-reliance" in various areas almost daily since leader Kim Jong-un's recent call for intensified preparations for a protracted struggle against pressure led by the United States amid an impasse in denuclearization talks.
"Increasing our internal power and own strength through all possible ways is the best policy to neutralize hostile forces' sanctions and oppression scheme," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
The paper said that internal power refers to the power of surviving on its own, triumphing against enemies and outside challenges and defending its dignity and rights.
"The whole nation should be full of a sense of self-confidence and audacity to neutralize hostile forces' sanctions and pressure with its own way and bring a bright future closer," the paper said.
"Our people are not such people who will be surprised or hesitate no matter how high the barrier of hostile forces' sanctions might be. Nor are they such people who will run away from self-reliance and self-existence for a spoonful of rice," it added.
North Korea hopes that progress in denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. could result in easing or lifting crippling sanctions and help revitalize its moribund economy, but nuclear talks have been stalled since the no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in February last year.
In a New Year's Day announcement, Kim said that he has no expectation of the U.S. lifting sanctions anytime soon, asking his people to make a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges confronting the country and beef up efforts to build a self-reliant economy.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)