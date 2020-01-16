Moon to receive policy report on AI, other science technologies
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry will brief President Moon Jae-in on Thursday on its key policy of the year, especially in response to the fourth industrial revolution.
Moon picked the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Communications Commission as the first group of government offices to provide him with annual policy reports, an apparent show of his focus on innovative growth.
The two organizations plan to detail their strategy on enhancing the country's competitiveness in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and other new industries, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Moon is to receive new year policy reports from ministries through February under the slogan of "Tangible Changes, Republic of Korea 2020," according to the official.
