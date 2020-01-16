Seoul stocks open lower despite U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened mildly lower on Thursday even after the signing of the long-awaited preliminary trade agreement between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 2.17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,228.81 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most major caps were mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.68 percent, and No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.91 percent.
In contrast, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.71 percent, and bio firm Samsung BioLogics was down 0.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
