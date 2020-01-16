Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Seoul stocks open lower despite U.S.-China trade deal

09:22 January 16, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened mildly lower on Thursday even after the signing of the long-awaited preliminary trade agreement between the United States and China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 2.17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,228.81 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most major caps were mixed across the board.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.68 percent, and No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.91 percent.

In contrast, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.71 percent, and bio firm Samsung BioLogics was down 0.23 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,158.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK