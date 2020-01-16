Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #transsexual #military service

Active-duty soldier undergoes sex reassignment surgery, voices hope for continuing service

09:48 January 16, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- An Army non-commissioned officer underwent gender reassignment surgery last year and has expressed a desire to continue to serve in the military as a female solider, officers said Thursday.

The serviceperson, whose identity was withheld, visited a foreign country while on furlough last year for the surgery. After an examination, a military medical team declared her "a handicapped person," which requires the authorities' evaluation to decide whether to discharge her or not.

The officer reportedly has expressed her will to continue to serve as a female soldier.

"Under current law, no specific rules exist on whether to allow those who change their gender while being in service to continue their service," an Army officer said. "A related process for evaluation is now under way."

Active-duty soldier undergoes sex reassignment surgery, voices hope for continuing service - 1

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK