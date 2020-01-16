Go to Contents
Recommended #NK propaganda outlet #YouTube

YouTube appears to have shut down N. Korean propaganda channel

10:04 January 16, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- YouTube appears to have banned a North Korean propaganda channel from the video-sharing platform, according to the website.

The YouTube channel of one of the North's major propaganda outlets, Uriminzokkiri, was not accessible Thursday. The channel carried North Korean media reports.

YouTube has a record of blocking Uriminzokkiri's channels, though the propaganda outlet has created new accounts to run similar channels.

Asked to comment on the shutdown, a company official said "YouTube complies with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws including with respect to content created and uploaded by restricted entities," according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

"If we find that an account violates our Terms of Service or Community Guidelines, we disable it," the official was quoted as saying.

North Korean propaganda outlets use various social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter, to propagandize its regime.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

