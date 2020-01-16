Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #GFriend #Big Hit Entertainment

GFriend to release 1st album under BTS' music label next month

10:33 January 16, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Girl band GFriend will release a new album next month, the six-member group's first music release under its new agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the band's agency said Thursday.

GFriend is on its way to release "回: Labyrinth" on Feb. 3, the first release since the last album, "Fever Season," in early July last year, according to Source Music.

It also is the group's first release since Source Music was merged into Big Hit, the music label of BTS, later that month.

Pre-orders for the new album are set to begin next Monday, and the band is scheduled to throw a fan meeting event on Saturday at Olympic Park's Olympic Hall in southeastern Seoul.

This image of GFriend was provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK