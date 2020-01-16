Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-UK investment

Hyundai, Kia invest 129 bln won in UK-based EV startup

15:00 January 16, 2020

By Choi Kyong-ae

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday they have invested 129 billion won (US$110 million) in the U.K.-based electric vehicle startup Arrival as they are betting on future mobility technologies.

Hyundai and Kia have made the investment to jointly develop commercial electric vehicles, such as vans and buses, for the European market and sell them to local logistics and car-hailing companies, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

Albert Biermann (R), head of the group's R&D division, shakes hands with Arrival CEO Denis Sverdlov after signing a deal for the group's investment in the Britain company at the group's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 16, 2020, in this photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Korean carmakers expect the investment in Arrival to help them to develop purpose built vehicles (PBVs) that allow passengers to enjoy tailored services while traveling to their destinations.

Upon personalization, PBVs can function as a restaurant, coffee shop and hotel, or even a clinic and pharmacy, in addition to an urban shuttle.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to foster hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles into future growth drivers at the same time in the growing environment-friendly commercial vehicle markets, the statement said.

The group didn't provide details about the investment.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK