Ministry making list of possible inter-Korean cooperative projects: official
SEOUL -- The unification ministry is making a list of joint projects that South Korea can pursue with North Korea regardless of international sanctions on the communist nation, an official said Thursday.
Earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to expand inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, saying it would be conducive to enlisting international support for sanctions relief for Pyongyang and help facilitate nuclear talks between the North and the United States.
Actor Joo Jin-mo apologizes to women mentioned in his hacked text messages
SEOUL -- Actor Joo Jin-mo, in trouble after his personal mobile text messages were leaked by hackers, apologized Thursday to his acquaintances and the women mentioned in the messages.
"Following the incident, I am leading a life in which I can't even breathe. I am sorry to everybody," he said in a message released through his legal representative.
PM says govt needs firm commitment to root out property speculation
SEJONG -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday the government needs to root out real estate speculation through a clear policy commitment while adhering to due process.
Chung made the remarks during a meeting with reporters in the administrative city of Sejong, amid speculation that the government could unveil stronger measures to curb rising housing prices.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks hit 9-month high after Sino-U.S. trade deal
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced to a nine-month high on Thursday as investors scooped up major tech shares, buoyed by the signing of a preliminary Sino-American trade deal. The South Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 17.07 points, or 0.77 percent, to close at 2,248.05, marking its highest point since April 16, when it reached 2,248.63 points.
Samsung, LG launch air conditioners with upgraded AI, easy cleaning features
SEOUL -- South Korean home appliance makers are already gearing up for the summer season as they introduced their latest lineup of air conditioners to attract consumers here.
Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. launched the 2020 versions of their air conditioners this week, emphasizing upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) and easy cleaning functions.
(LEAD) S. Korea to host ADB's annual meeting in May
SEJONG -- South Korea will host this year's annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday.
The 53rd ADB meeting will be held on May 2-5 in Songdo, near Incheon International Airport, the ministry said in a statement.
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise annual R&D budget for bio industry to 4 tln won by 2025
SEONGNAM -- South Korea plans to raise its annual research and development budget for the biotechnology industry to 4 trillion won (US$3.4 billion) by 2025, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
Hong made the remarks as he visited a biotechnology firm in Seongnam, south of Seoul, earlier in the day.
