KBO's Samsung Lions sign ex-MLB pitcher Buchanan
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Samsung Lions have signed former major league right-hander David Buchanan.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said on Thursday Buchanan has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to US$850,000. He'll get $600,000 in salary and $100,000 in signing bonus, and he can make another $150,000 in incentives.
The Lions said Buchanan's arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, cutter, changeup, slider and curveball, and he's a groundball pitcher well suited for their Daegu Samsung Lions Park.
The 30-year-old made 35 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014 and 2015, going a combined 8-17 with a 5.01 ERA.
He spent the past three seasons in Japan with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, compiling a 20-30 record and a 4.07 ERA in 71 games, including 53 starts.
Buchanan's signing completes the foreign player puzzle for the Lions. They earlier re-signed right-hander Ben Lively and newly acquired utility player Tyler Saladino.
KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)