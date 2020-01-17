Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Officials from Mahindra visit S. Korea ahead of election, 'feelings of GM deja vu' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Innovative experiment on smart city wall of public sector (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't making abrupt announcements followed by amendments, real estate policies spark distrust (Donga llbo)
-- YouTube becomes battleground of general election, blind spot of regulation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Department for direct investigation can't be downsized': Supreme Prosecutor's Office (Segye Times)
-- Only general election on people's minds, 150 vow to run with state affairs left behind (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Yoon Seok-youl's demand not illegal but legal' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Trade of high-end apartments halved, growth of housing prices in four districts south of Han River slows (Hankyoreh)
-- Discord over nuclear plants not solved, committee is 'yes-men' for gov't (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party vow to increase property tax on those holding three or more houses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 3 Celltrion arms to merge: Chairman Seo Jung-jin (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nuke talks with North are like chess: Trump (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul seeks to revive tours to NK (Korea Herald)
-- US, China sign Phase 1 trade deal easing tensions (Korea Times)
