1898 -- Daehanjeguk, or the Korean Empire, issues a permit to two Americans, whom historic records identify as H. Collbron and R. Bostwick, to lay railroads and build electric and telephone lines in Seoul. The American businessmen built a 5-mile-long track and began operating electric trains the following year. Electric trains were first operated in Busan in 1915 and in Pyongyang, the current capital of North Korea, in 1923.

