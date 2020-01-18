U.S.-China trade deal 'hiatus' rather than resolution: report
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The so-called "Phase One" trade deal between the United States and China will have a positive but limited impact on global trade because it is more of a ceasefire than resolution of the conflict, according to global credit rating agency S&P on Saturday.
"The signing of 'Phase One' of a U.S.-China trade deal is mildly positive for global trade, GDP growth, and credit in that it marks a de-escalation in tariffs and other restrictions," S&P Global Ratings said in a report published shortly after Washington and Beijing signed the initial trade deal on Wednesday (Washington time).
The agreement was widely expected to lead to a recovery in global trade by putting an end to the prolonged Sino-Americano trade conflict, which has been partly blamed for a large, steady drop in South Korean exports.
South Korea's exports in 2019 fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier to US$542.4 billion, with shipments slipping for 13 consecutive months since December 2018.
The United States and China are the largest importers of South Korean goods and services.
S&P insisted the U.S.-China trade deal was simply a statement that would have little or no direct effect.
"From a macroeconomic perspective, S&P Global Ratings continues to believe the secondary effects of the tariff dispute -- and, now, the steps being taken to resolve it -- on the economy and borrowers we rate are more material than the near-term direct effects," it said.
Under the deal, China agreed to enhance its protection of intellectual property rights and market access and to import an additional $200 billion worth of American goods.
"However, the agreement on IP and market access is open to interpretation, and existing tariffs imposed by both countries remain largely unchanged," S&P noted.
"The chance that negotiations for a final agreement will stall, or enforcement of the Phase One deal doesn't materialize, continue to cast uncertainties over corporate supply-chain strategies," it added.
