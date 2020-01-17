Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rally
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with chipmakers continuing to build up gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.65 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,267.7 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Thursday, U.S. stocks shot to fresh record highs as investors digested the latest corporate earnings reports and a slew of economic data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.92 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.84 percent, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 1.06 percent.
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics increased 1.98 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 1.81 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.8 won from the previous session's close.
