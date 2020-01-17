Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #plane deployment #United States

U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan

09:34 January 17, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States has deployed a WC-135W radiation detection plane to one of its air bases in Japan, an aviation tracker said Thursday, a move seen as aimed at beefing up surveillance of North Korea.

The WC-135W Constant Phoenix arrived at Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa, Aircraft Spots said in a Twitter post, without elaborating on the exact time of the arrival.

Nicknamed the "nuke sniffer," the WC-135W played a key role in detecting radioactive leaks after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union in 1986.

It is unclear whether the purpose of the deployment was for a simple stopover or for an operation.

An RC-135S Cobra Ball surveillance aircraft is also known to have been deployed at Kadena Air Base.

This image captured from Aircraft Spots' Twitter feed on Jan. 16, 2020, shows the U.S.' WC-135W radiation detection plane that arrived at its Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK