Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Incheon airport-partnership

Incheon airport partners with Indonesian firms to win local deal

10:04 January 17, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The operator of South Korea's main gateway said Friday it has partnered with Indonesia's two state-owned companies to win a local airport expansion project.

The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) signed a "consortium agreement" with Indonesia's airport operator PT Angkasa Pura 1 (AP1) and public builder PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) to obtain the deal to expand the Batam Hang Nadim Airport, IIAC said in a statement.

Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority began the bidding process in May last year and aims to select the final bidder for the expansion project by June, it said.

The final bidder will have the rights to operate the expanded Batam airport for 35 years, Incheon airport said.

In this photo taken Jan. 13, 2020, and provided by Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), IIAC President & CEO Koo Bon-hwan (C) holds hands with PT1 President Director Faik Fahmi (R) and WIKA President Director Tumiyana after signing a consortium agreement for joint efforts to win the Batam Hang Nadim Airport expansion project at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia hotel. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK