Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul shares up late Friday morning

11:30 January 17, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on the back of gains in major tech firms, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 6.91 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,254.96 as of 11:20 a.m., after paring back some of its earlier gains.

On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks shot to fresh record highs as investors digested the latest corporate earnings reports and a slew of economic data.

In Seoul, blue chips were mixed.

Tech companies were bullish, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics gaining 1.48 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, moving up 0.81 percent.

No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.42 percent, and chemical firm LG Chem added 0.91 percent.

In contrast, bio shares were in negative terrain. Pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics decreased 0.46 percent, and Celltrion shed 3.05 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,156.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.3 won from Thursday's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK