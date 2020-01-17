Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(2nd LD) BOK stands pat, previous cuts and improving conditions in focus
SEOUL -- As widely expected, South Korea's central bank on Friday left its policy rate frozen, citing slight improvements in the economic and trade conditions facing Asia's fourth-largest economy and the need to assess the effect of previous rate cuts.
The Bank of Korea (BOK)'s monetary policy board voted 5 to 2 to keep the rate steady at a record low 1.25 percent.
----------------
Ruling party lawmaker condemns Amb. Harris for remarks on alliance consultations
SEOUL -- A ruling party heavyweight in South Korea strongly criticized U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris on Friday for his remarks on President Moon Jae-in's push for inter-Korean cooperation.
"It's good to express his personal view, but if South Korea follows whatever a foreign ambassador says, he or she would be like a 'governor general' of the Japanese colonial government of Korea," Rep. Song Young-gil of the Democratic Party told a local radio program. Korea was a colony of Japan from 1910 to 1945.
----------------
(News Focus) Seoul's push for individual tours to North meaningful but not viable: experts
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering allowing its people to travel to North Korea on an individual basis as part of efforts to move the stalled inter-Korean relations forward, but chances are low of the drive bearing fruit due to many intractable challenges, experts said Friday.
On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in cited individual tours to the North as a possible way to expand inter-Korean exchanges regardless of U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang. Moon said that expanded exchanges will ultimately be conducive to efforts to revive the stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
----------------
Pompeo, Esper issue joint appeal to South Korea to pay more for U.S. troop presence
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have made an emphatic call for South Korea to pay more for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed in the country.
They made the appeal in a rare joint commentary in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday (U.S. time), after the two sides ended their sixth round of talks in Washington to negotiate the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the cost-sharing deal for the stationing of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
----------------
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
SEOUL -- The United States has deployed a WC-135W radiation detection plane to one of its air bases in Japan, an aviation tracker said Thursday, a move seen as aimed at beefing up surveillance of North Korea.
The WC-135W Constant Phoenix arrived at Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa, Aircraft Spots said in a Twitter post, without elaborating on the exact time of the arrival.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. hold talks on maritime environment, Arctic cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have held working-level talks in Seoul on enhancing the maritime environment and strengthening cooperation in Arctic research and related affairs, the foreign ministry said Friday.
On Thursday, the two sides held a meeting to discuss ways to reduce marine debris, curb illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities and other related issues, and then a separate session on arctic cooperation.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. agree to closely coordinate on inter-Korean projects: nuclear envoy
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to coordinate closely on possible inter-Korean projects amid stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, Seoul's chief nuclear envoy said Thursday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remark to reporters after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, in Washington.
----------------
Seoul shares up late Friday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on the back of gains in major tech firms, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 6.91 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,254.96 as of 11:20 a.m., after paring back some of its earlier gains.
