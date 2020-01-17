Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 January 17, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 11 -- Ex-N.K. negotiators says nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands
14 -- Moon says expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions
-- U.S. sanctions 2 N. Korean entities over labor exports
-- S. Korean FM, Pompeo reaffirm close coordination on N. Korea
16 -- S. Korea, U.S. agree to closely coordinate on inter-Korean projects: nuclear envoy
