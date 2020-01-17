Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
Nuke talks only possible when U.S. fully accepts N.K. demands: Pyongyang official
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Former North Korean chief nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan said Saturday that dialogue with the United States can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands.
Kim, currently foreign ministry adviser, also stressed the North would never engage in a negotiation to exchange its core nuclear facility for partial sanctions relief as it did in the no-deal Hanoi summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February last year.
The remarks, carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, followed the North Korean leader's New Year's Day message that warned of a "new strategic weapon" test and "shocking actual action" in a display of frustration over the stalemated nuclear talks with Washington.
N.K. paper emphasizes self-reliant manufacturing against murderous sanctions
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for growing manufacturing and other major industries in a "self-reliant" manner to better fight "murderous" sanctions against the communist state.
North Korea's media outlets have called for "self-reliance" in various areas since leader Kim Jong-un demanded in his New Year's Day message the construction of an economy independent of outside help to brace for a protracted fight against sanctions by the United States.
"The murderous sanctions and pressure by hostile forces to weaken our power have focused on major manufacturing sectors," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the country's ruling party, said in an editorial.
N.K. propaganda outlet slams defense chief over joint drill with U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Monday lashed out at South Korea's defense minister over the South's joint military exercise with the United States, ridiculing him as absent any authority to decide on the fate of the allies' combined exercises.
Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, denounced Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo as "inferior to U.S. rank-and-file soldiers" for a "lack of authority," and said South Korea will do, in the end, as the U.S. decides.
"To be clear, the South Korean military has no authority whatsoever to decide on the joint military exercise," the article said.
N. Korea holds nationwide party meetings to discuss Kim's New Year's message
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held nationwide regional meetings of the Workers' Party (WPK) to discuss leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's message urging stepped-up "self-reliance" and a "frontal breakthrough" against challenges facing the communist nation, state media reported Wednesday.
Provincial committee meetings were held on Monday and Tuesday across the nation to discuss the results of the plenary session of the WPK's Central Committee in late December, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party.
"Deficiencies hindering the improvement of militant functions of party organizations have been seriously analyzed and discussed," the paper said, referring to a lack of "right strategies" for economic development and practices that undermine the spirit of socialism in various areas.
N. Korean newspaper criticizes U.S. over unpaid contribution to U.N.
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean newspaper on Thursday slammed the United States over its unpaid contribution to the United Nations, calling the move a politically motivated attempt to control the world body.
The North's Cabinet newspaper, Minju Choson, said the accumulated U.N. contribution not paid by the U.S. in the past two years is over US$1 billion and claimed its "refusal to pay the fee is due to a political reason, not an economic one."
"In other words, the U.S. is strangling the U.N. (by withholding its) contribution to push the world body to follow through on its strategy to conquer the world," the paper said, citing unidentified analysts.
