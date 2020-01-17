Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Cheong Wa Dae silent on N. Korea's ridicule of S. Korea's 'mediator' role
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in issued no immediate formal response Saturday to North Korea's statement mocking his efforts to facilitate nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
Kim Kye-gwan, formerly the North's top nuclear negotiator, took issue with Cheong Wa Dae's announcement Friday that it conveyed U.S. President Donald Trump's congratulatory birthday message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Returning from a trip to Washington D.C., Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, told reporters that Trump had asked Moon to deliver the message to Kim.
------------
Moon says it's early to be pessimistic about dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it is premature to be gloomy about the Korea peace process, pointing out the relatively good personal relationship between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.
In his New Year's press conference at Cheong Wa Dae, he said, "I think we are not at the stage for now to be pessimistic about South-North dialogue and North Korea-U.S. dialogue, although it's not a stage be optimistic."
He mentioned President Donald Trump's birthday greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week, which were sent in a personal letter, while concerns about the communist nation's provocations were running high.
------------
Expanding inter-Korean projects could help ease int'l sanctions, Moon says
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Tuesday to expand inter-Korean cooperation, saying it could be conducive to drumming up international support for sanctions relief for the communist neighbor.
Speaking at his New Year's press conference, he made it clear that South Korea will not sit idle waiting for Pyongyang-Washington dialogue to bear fruit.
"If (we) broaden cooperative ties between South and North to the maximum, it would not only facilitate North Korea-U.S. dialogue but also help win international support in connection with some exemptions or exceptions to sanctions on North Korea," the president said.
------------
U.S., S. Korea committed to unified response to N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are committed to their unified response to North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday in response to President Moon Jae-in's assertion that individual tours to North Korea are not subject to United Nations sanctions.
Moon made the remark during a New Year's press conference Tuesday as he emphasized the need to expand inter-Korean cooperation to facilitate U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks and win international support for partial sanctions relief for Pyongyang.
The president has championed a "virtuous-cycle" approach to North Korea that calls for expanding cross-border ties and inducing the regime to give up its nuclear weapons program through dialogue.
------------
Unification minister vows action to improve inter-Korean relations
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul has pledged to take possible measures to improve relations with North Korea, rather than waiting for progress in negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington, according to civic group officials.
The remark, made during a luncheon meeting with representatives of pro-unification civic and religious groups on Tuesday, is in line with President Moon Jae-in's vow to expand inter-Korean cooperation so as to help facilitate stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
"We will review various measures, such as cooperation with international organizations and individual tours, to put in active efforts in improving inter-Korean relations," Kim was quoted as saying by civic group officials.
------------
S. Korea looking into 'various formats' to allow individual trips to Mount Kumgang
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is looking into "various formats" to allow its citizens to visit Mount Kumgang, a day after President Moon Jae-in cited individual trips as a way to expand inter-Korean exchanges, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Moon said during a press conference for the new year that allowing such trips does not violate global sanctions, saying it could be one of the ways to expand inter-Korean cooperation, draw international support for partial sanctions relief for Pyongyang and help bring it back to denuclearization talks.
In response to Moon's remarks, the U.S. State Department said that Washington and Seoul are "committed to close coordination on our unified response to North Korea," suggesting that individual trips to the mountain should be subject to discussions between the allies.
------------
S. Korea seeks to find space within N.K. sanctions regime: Seoul official
WASHINGTON, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to find space within the international sanctions regime to conduct inter-Korean cooperation projects, Seoul's top nuclear envoy said Wednesday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remark after arriving in Washington for talks with his American counterpart, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.
The pair are slated to meet Thursday to discuss the way forward amid an impasse in denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
------------
Ministry making list of possible inter-Korean cooperative projects: official
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry is making a list of joint projects that South Korea can pursue with North Korea regardless of international sanctions on the communist nation, an official said Thursday.
Earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to expand inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, saying it would be conducive to enlisting international support for sanctions relief for Pyongyang and help facilitate nuclear talks between the North and the United States.
"We are making a list of what we can do on our own with regard to inter-Korean relations," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "How the North will respond will be of most importance so we will keep an eye on the North's attitude and accordingly draw up realistic measures."
------------
U.S. envoy calls on S. Korea to consult with U.S. about N.K. engagement
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea should consult with the U.S. about its plans to engage with North Korea to avoid any "misunderstandings" that may trigger sanctions, the top U.S. envoy to Seoul said Thursday.
Ambassador Harry Harris made the remark as South Korea is pushing to expand inter-Korean exchanges to facilitate the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
President Moon Jae-in said earlier this week that individual tours to the North do not violate the U.N. sanctions and that it could eventually induce the North to return to dialogue and win international support for partial relief of sanctions.
------------
N. Korea repeats demand for removal of S. Korean facilities at Mt. Kumgang
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has made another demand that South Korea remove its facilities from the North's Mount Kumgang resort, government sources here said Thursday.
They said North Korea sent a notice at the end of December, detailing its demand that the South-built facilities at the resort be taken down by February 2020.
North Korea asked for the removal last October and then issued what it said was "an ultimatum" on Nov. 11 that it would unilaterally tear down those facilities if Seoul didn't take any action by the end of that month.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. agree to closely coordinate on inter-Korean projects: nuclear envoy
WASHINGTON, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to coordinate closely on possible inter-Korean projects amid stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, Seoul's chief nuclear envoy said Thursday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remark to reporters after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, in Washington.
The pair met after President Moon Jae-in expressed a desire earlier this week to implement inter-Korean projects as a way to facilitate denuclearization negotiations between the North and the U.S. Most of the projects, including efforts to reconnect railways and roads between the Koreas, have stalled due to United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang.
------------
S. Korea says inter-Korean policy matter of sovereignty
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's policy on North Korea is a matter of sovereignty, the unification ministry said Friday, after U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris called for Seoul to make sure to consult closely with Washington about its engagement plans with the North.
On Thursday, Ambassador Harris told foreign media reporters that South Korea should consult with Washington about its plans to engage with North Korea in order to "avoid a misunderstanding later that could trigger sanctions."
His remarks came as South Korea is looking into the possibility of individual tours to North Korea as part of efforts to expand cross-border exchanges after President Moon Jae-in called strongly for bolstering relations with North Korea so as to help move the stalled nuclear talks moving again.
