Airplane registrations up 2.2 pct in 2019 on LCC growth
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The number of registered airplanes in South Korea rose 2.2 percent last year from a year earlier as low-cost carriers continued to strengthen their fleets, the transport ministry said Sunday.
At the end of 2019, airplane registrations stood at 853, up 18 from 835 a year earlier due to LCCs increasing the number of planes on international routes, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The number of plane registrations has continually risen from 724 in 2015 and is expected to exceed 1,000 within the next four years, it said.
"The number of LCCs is expected to rise in line with higher travel demand at lower prices compared to full-service carriers like Korean Air Lines Co. It will drive up the number of airplane registrations," a ministry official said.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and seven low-cost carriers -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way and Fly Gangwon.
Two more LCCs -- Air Premia Co. and Aero K Airlines Co. -- are expected to join the market this year.
