BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super band BTS on Friday dropped "Black Swan," a track from the band's upcoming "Map of the Soul: 7" album, scheduled for official release next month.
The song hit major South Korean and overseas online music streaming services in the evening ahead of the full release of the fourth full-length album and second "Map of the Soul" album on Feb. 21.
"Black Swan," BTS' exploration of their inner selves as artists, is a continuation of the theme of exploring one's ego, from the 2019 album "Map of the Soul: Persona," inspired by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung's theories.
Laced with trap drum beats and lo-fi-style guitar tunes, the echoing emo hip hop song delves into the seven BTS members' meditations on their dedication to music.
Along with the single, BTS released a YouTube video matching the new song, which features a modern dance performance by Slovenia-based MN Dance Company.
The art video is the K-pop band's latest venture to combine pop with modern arts after the band launched art exhibition projects featuring modern fine art creators in London earlier this week in its experimental "Connect, BTS" project as part of the second "Map of the Soul" album release.
A week earlier, BTS released "Interlude: Shadow," a hip hop number performed by member Suga, as the trailer of the band's imminent return to the world stage.
Having scored its third No. 1 on Billboard 200 with its previous album, "Persona," in April last year, the new album is on its way to dazzling the music world and dedicated fans and bring the band's global sensation one step further.
Pre-orders for the new album have topped 3.42 million copies in the first week since pre-sales began last week, the biggest pre-order volume ever for a South Korean album.
