Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:08 January 18, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't says individual tours to N. Korea a matter of S. Korea's sovereignty (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential office calls Harris' remark inappropriate, S. Korea-U.S. in dissonance (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, gov't, presidential office criticize Harris in unison, S. Korea-U.S. ties face cold front (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't mulls allowing visa-based trip to N. Korea via 3rd country (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party, gov't, presidential office launch full-scale criticism on U.S. ambassador (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, gov't, presidential office slam Harris (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, gov't, presidential office lash out at Harris' remark in unison, confirm will to carry out individual tours to N.K. (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office says Harris' remark was 'very inappropriate' in public warning (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. collide head-on over individual tours to N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 5G, AI push return of boom in semiconductor industry (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Blue House vents ire at Harris (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul seeking own way to contribute security in Hormuz (Korea Times)
(END)

