4 S. Korean climbers go missing in Himalayas due to snowslide
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean climbers have gone missing in Nepal's Himalayas due to a snowslide, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
The incident took place at the famous Annapurna trekking route at around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the ministry. Five other members of the crew are safe.
The South Korean mission in Nepal has requested active search operations in the area to the local authorities and informed the missing people's families of the incident.
The government will dispatch an emergency team to handle the case and provide necessary support to the families of the victims, it said.
