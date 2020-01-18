Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Himalayas

4 S. Korean climbers go missing in Himalayas due to snowslide

11:02 January 18, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean climbers have gone missing in Nepal's Himalayas due to a snowslide, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.

The incident took place at the famous Annapurna trekking route at around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the ministry. Five other members of the crew are safe.

The South Korean mission in Nepal has requested active search operations in the area to the local authorities and informed the missing people's families of the incident.

The government will dispatch an emergency team to handle the case and provide necessary support to the families of the victims, it said.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK