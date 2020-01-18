(LEAD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more info)
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean trekkers have gone missing after an avalanche hit the circuit trekking route of Annapurna in Nepal, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
The incident took place at around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the ministry. Five other South Korean members of the crew are safe.
The missing trekkers are known to be teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work. The South Chungcheong Province Office of Education said a total of 11 teachers left South Korea on Monday to take part in the volunteer work.
The South Korean mission in Nepal has requested active search operations in the area to the local authorities and informed the missing people's families of the incident.
The government will dispatch an emergency team to handle the case and provide necessary support to the families of the victims, the ministry said.
(END)