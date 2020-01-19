Samsung may face cap limit in stock index
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has been running higher on a rosy earnings outlook, but its growing presence on the local stock market may serve as a hurdle for it to further rise down the road due to a market cap ceiling in a stock index, market watchers said Sunday.
Samsung Electronics has taken up more than 30 percent of the KOSPI 200's market cap since Dec. 6 last year, according to the main bourse operator Korea Exchange (KRX).
The KOSPI 200 is the basket of the top 200 blue chips in terms of market value. Shares in Samsung Electronics have been flying high after the tech giant delivered a market estimate-beating fourth quarter result.
Samsung Electronics closed at an all-time high of 61,300 won (US$52.89) on Friday, taking up 33.17 percent of the market cap of the basket.
Samsung's growing presence in the index may put a brake on Samsung's further rise as South Korea adopted a new ceiling system for listed firms, according to market watchers.
Starting in June last year, securities funds, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), are required to scale down their portion of a company that accounts for more than 30 percent of the market cap of the KOSPI 200.
The assessment is made based on the three-month average of the March-May and September-November periods.
The portion of Samsung Electronics in the basket hovered above the 30 percent threshold in October and November last year, but its three-month average fell slightly shy of the mark.
For the year, Samsung is expected to further rise on the back of a recovery in chip prices.
"If the ceiling is actually applied on Samsung, it may have a significant impact on the market. But we also have time until March," Kim Dong-wan, a researcher at Eugene Investment & Securities Co., said.
The KRX said the ceiling is inevitable as an excessive dependence on one company may make the index more vulnerable to risks. Seoul's 30 percent limit is still higher than the 10-20 percent set by other major markets around the globe, the stock market operator said.
