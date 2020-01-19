Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea to spend big on next-generation chip sector

12:00 January 19, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Sunday that it will invest 1 trillion won (US$863 million) in the next 10 years to nurture the next-generation semiconductor sector.

According to the science ministry, cutting edge artificial intelligent (AI) and system-on-chip (SoC) technology, low energy consumption, high performance new devices and ultrafine fabrication processing will help the country to overcome its heavy dependence on memory semiconductors.

S. Korea to spend big on next-generation chip sector - 1

South Korea has already spent some 1 trillion won in the past five years on various research and development (R&D) programs and numerous preliminary feasibility studies.

In the field of AI chips, the country will focus on acquiring technology for platforms that incorporate neural processing units, super high-speed interfaces and related software.

The ministry said it plans to work with existing fabless companies from the outset by creating a so-called platform community that can speed up development, save money and reduce production time.

On next-generation SoC, the ministry said it will center on making semiconductors for future vehicles, electronic appliances, medicine and bio, energy and robotics, which will lead to the production of safer autonomous cars, compact communication chips, better augmented and virtual reality chips and displays.

For ultrafine fabrication processing, R&D will be focused on securing equipment and components for 10 nano chips and smaller, and in the area of software.

yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK