N. Korea believed to pick new foreign minister

11:45 January 19, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has notified foreign ambassadors based in Pyongyang of its recent appointment of Ri Son-gwon as the country's new foreign minister, sources here said Sunday.

The sources said the notification was made late last week.

The decision puts Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, in the place of former Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

