(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 20)

Given such complicated factors, Ambassador Harris made reasonable remarks when he pointed to the need to consult with Washington in the platform of a joint working group meeting. It could have been better if the ambassador, a former admiral, had used more refined rhetoric. Yet it is not right for some South Koreans to denounce him for "behaving as a governor" or "interfering in our domestic affairs." The government must think again before allowing individual tours and stop bashing the U.S. ambassador for inappropriate reasons.

(END)