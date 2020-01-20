Monday's weather forecast
09:03 January 20, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-3 Cloudy 0
Incheon 05/-1 Cloudy 0
Suwon 05/-3 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 06/-1 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 07/-1 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 04/-6 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 07/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/00 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 10
Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 10/02 Sunny 0
