Monday's weather forecast

09:03 January 20, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-3 Cloudy 0

Incheon 05/-1 Cloudy 0

Suwon 05/-3 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 06/-1 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 07/-1 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 04/-6 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 07/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/00 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 10

Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/00 Cloudy 0

Busan 10/02 Sunny 0

(END)

