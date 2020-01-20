S. Korean shares extend gains on upbeat U.S. data
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning helped by increased foreign buying as positive U.S. economic data boosted investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 24.83 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,275.40 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreign investors purchased a net 105.9 billion won (US$91.3 million) worth of stocks, giving a boost to the main index.
Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co., said positive economic data in the U.S. boosted investor sentiment, which in turn led to foreign buying in the South Korean markets.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 2.28 percent, and South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, SK hynix, was up 2.02 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was down 0.84 percent, and Celltrion, a major biotech firm, shed 0.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,159.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
