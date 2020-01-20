10 S. Korean drugs approved in U.S., Europe in 2019: data
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A total of 10 South Korean drugs received approval for sale in the United States and Europe last year, industry data showed Monday.
In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light to eight locally developed drugs and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to two, according to the data by the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association.
Noticeably, a record high number of South Korea's indigenous drugs were approved for sale in the U.S., the world's largest pharmaceutical market, that range from a biosimilar to a generic drug.
By company, Samsung Bioepis Co. received three approvals, followed by Celltrion Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. with two each, and SK Chemicals Co. with one, the data showed.
As of January, the FDA has approved 23 locally developed drugs and the EMA has certified 16 so far.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)