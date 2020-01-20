(LEAD) Moon, Chung agree on need for regulatory reform, innovation
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun agreed Monday on the importance of easing regulations in revitalizing the economy and exchanged specific ideas to carry out the measures during their first weekly meeting, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Chung, formerly commerce minister, reported to Moon that his office plans to mobilize "every possible capability" to resolve the regulation-related problem in such new industries as big data, bio-health and sharing economy.
He also stressed the "desperate need" for changes in civil servants' mindset and practices to succeed in efforts to remove outdated government regulations and innovate the administrative mechanism.
Chung then unveiled his plan to hold the so-called Thursday dialogue with representatives from business circles, the labor community and other fields as part of efforts for close cooperation with them in introducing and implementing government policies.
Moon welcomed the prime minister's plan to meet them every Thursday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The president has stated that he would let his prime minister play a bigger role and take more responsibility. He held a luncheon meeting with Chung's predecessor Lee Nak-yon at the presidential compound on Mondays for discussions on major policies.
Monday's meeting with Chung was in line with the program. Chung took office last Tuesday.
