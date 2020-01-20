Samsung Electronics names new mobile business chief
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday named a new mobile business chief in the company's annual senior executive reshuffle, as the South Korean tech giant aims to further expand its smartphone clout with a young leader.
Samsung announced that Roh Tae-moon, 51, will be in charge of the company's mobile business. He previously served as president and head of research and development (R&D) at Samsung's mobile business.
Roh is known for leading the development of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S and Note smartphone series. He is also the key man behind the release of Samsung's foldable phone.
Samsung's mobile business has been led by Koh Dong-jin, president and CEO of the IT & Mobile Communications (IM) business division.
Koh will retain his post as IM business division chief but will focus on a broader role as Roh has been appointed to lead the mobile business, according to Samsung.
With Koh, Samsung also decided to keep two other business division chiefs. Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung's device solutions, and Kim Hyun-suk, president and CEO of Samsung's consumer electronics, remained at their posts.
Usually, Samsung has announced personnel reshuffles in December, but the personnel appointments were delayed as trials involving the group's heir Lee Jae-yong and key executives have dragged out longer than initially expected.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)