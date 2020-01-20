(LEAD) Lucky S. Korea 1 win away from qualifying for Olympic men's football tournament
RANGSIT, Thailand, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- It's taken two last-gasp goals to get them this far, and South Korea now find themselves just one win away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympic men's football tournament.
South Korea will take on Australia in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand, on Wednesday. The kickoff is 8:15 p.m. local time, or 10:15 p.m. in Seoul.
This tournament is also the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the top three teams will get to play in the quadrennial competition. The two winners of the semifinals -- Uzbekistan will face Saudi Arabia in the other match Wednesday -- will both earn their tickets to Tokyo, and the two semifinal losers will clash in the third-place match Saturday for the last remaining Olympic berth.
South Korea are chasing their ninth straight Olympic appearance, dating back to 1988 in Seoul.
Coached by Kim Hak-bum, South Korea have reeled off four straight victories, with three in the group stage and one in the knockouts so far. They're the only nation with four wins in the tournament.
Dramatic finishes have bookended those victories so far. South Korea opened their group stage with a 1-0 victory over China on Jan. 9, with second-half sub Lee Dong-jun netting the winning goal just seconds away from what would have been an embarrassing draw against the heavy underdogs.
Then in the quarterfinals on Sunday, Lee Dong-gyeong, also coming off the bench, scored a last-second free kick goal to lift South Korea past Jordan 2-1. Lee drew a foul just outside the box and did a fine job selling the call, as he fell to the ground on relatively soft contact from Ibrahim Sadeh. Lee took the ensuing kick himself and curled it off the right post for the thrilling victory.
If South Korea hadn't beaten China to start the tournament, who knows how different the morale would have been for this collection of inexperienced players? Perhaps they wouldn't have come out with the same amount of exuberance and energy in their next two group matches against Iran and Uzbekistan.
And without the free kick goal on Sunday, South Korea and Jordan would have gone into extra time, with the pendulum having swung in Jordan's direction in the second half due to some defensive breakdowns by South Korea.
As well as South Korea have played in good chunks of the tournament so far, there's little question they've had some luck in their favor, too.
But as they say, you have to be lucky to be good sometimes.
When it comes to his constant lineup shuffling, coach Kim also appears to have enjoyed his fair share of luck, though the veteran tactician would argue that he's been blessed with a deep team and his players have responded well to his unusual usage patterns.
Kim has yet to deploy the same starting lineup in consecutive matches. Goalkeeper Song Bum-keun is the only South Korean to have started in all four matches so far, and Kim has replaced anywhere between six and eight members of his starting XI from one match to the next.
On the attacking front, in particular, players who have been shuffled in and out have come through when they made it to the starting lineup.
Forwards Cho Gue-sung and Oh Se-hun have taken turns in making starts, with Oh coming off the bench in the second half on Sunday to join Cho on offense. After Oh was held scoreless against China, Cho got the start ahead of him and scored once against Iran. The coach went back to Oh as his starting striker, and Oh netted two goals against Uzbekistan.
Cho returned to the starting lineup against Jordan and headed in the team's first goal.
Cho and Oh, who have been roommates since pre-tournament training camp last month, are tied for the team lead with two goals. Trying to decide which one to start against Australia is a first-world problem for Kim, who may opt for Oh if his alternating pattern holds.
Kim, who said after Sunday's win that he wasn't pleased with his team's defensive effort, initially gave his team a day off Monday, with some recovery work scheduled at the gym or swimming pool at the team hotel. But he changed his mind later in the day and the players were back on the field for a practice session held behind closed doors.
