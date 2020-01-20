Former aide of Samsung heir questioned over 2015 merger of key affiliates
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A former aide of Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong was questioned by prosecutors on Monday about suspicions surrounding the top conglomerate's controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.
Chang Choong-ki, former deputy chief of Samsung's now-disbanded control tower Future Strategy Office, showed up at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul in the morning before being grilled about suspicious irregularities in the merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. five years ago.
Chang, who previously refused to comply with the prosecution's summons several times, was asked several questions by reporters when he arrived at the prosecutors' office at 9:15 a.m. but didn't respond at all.
Prosecutors suspect that Samsung's top management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T prior to its merger with Cheil Industries to help benefit Samsung heir and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee in his managerial succession from his ailing father, Lee Kun-hee.
Lee Jae-yong was the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries, an affiliate that produces textiles, chemicals and electronic chemical materials, with a stake of 23.2 percent, which means a fall in the valuation of Samsung C&T paves the ground for a merger ratio advantageous to the Samsung heir.
At that time, Samsung C&T was suspected of downsizing the volumes of its overseas construction orders and domestic housing construction contracts. Samsung C&T also reported an 11 percent decrease in its sales in the first half of 2015 and suffered steady falls in its stock prices, which led to a merger ratio of 1:0.35 favorable to Cheil Industries.
In a related move, prosecutors have nearly completed their investigations into suspected window dressing by Samsung BioLogics in 2015, allegedly orchestrated by Samsung Group to overvalue Cheil's stake in the conglomerate's bio business. Through the merger, Lee Jae-yong was able to secure control of Samsung C&T, a de facto holding company of Samsung Group.
Earlier this month, prosecutors questioned Kim Shin, former CEO of Samsung C&T, and Kim Jong-joong, a former assistant chief of the Future Strategy Office, in their widening probe into the controversial Samsung merger.
It is likely that Choi Gee-sung, former head of the Future Strategy Office, will also be summoned to the prosecution soon for questioning about the merger.
