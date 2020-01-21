Go to Contents
Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in Nov.

06:00 January 21, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in November from a month earlier due to a slight hike in bad loans extended to firms and households, data showed Tuesday.

The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.48 percent at the end of November, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.11 percentage point, it said.

The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies increased 0.02 percentage point on-month to 0.63 percent in November, while that for loans to households rose 0.02 percentage point on-month to 0.31 percent, according to the data.

