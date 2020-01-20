Ex-minister says expanding N.K. tourism crucial for peace on peninsula
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Expanding tourism to North Korea is a crucial way to establish peace in the region, a former unification minister said Monday, urging Seoul to push ahead with its idea to allow its citizens to travel to the communist nation on an individual basis.
Lee Jong-seok, a top expert on North Korea who headed the unification ministry in 2006, made the remarks during a press meeting in Seoul, as the government mulls ways to hold discussions with North Korea about the individual trips as a way to expand inter-Korean exchanges without violating U.N. sanctions on the North.
The expert stressed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's commitment to develop the tourism industry by attracting foreign visitors means he understands the country cannot help but open up to the outside world at least by a minimum level.
"This will end up expanding the diversity of North Korean society. More than a million tourists will be going in. Who would want to go there if they are forced to stay only in a specific region and are banned from moving around?" Lee said.
"The more North Korea develops its tourism industry, the more flexible it will become in terms of movement," he said. "This is what we want."
Seoul's consideration of the individual trips gained traction after President Moon Jae-in said in his New Year's press conference last week that South Korea will not sit idle and wait for U.S.-North Korea dialogue to bear fruit, but will expand inter-Korean cooperation to facilitate the nuclear talks.
Amid concerns Seoul and Washington may be at odds over the pace of progress in inter-Korean cooperation, the former minister said, "South Korea should tell the U.S. the individual tours are a sovereign matter that does not infringe upon any U.N. sanctions."
Earlier in the day, a unification ministry official also said such trips are not subject to either U.N. or U.S. sanctions imposed on North Korea, adding South Korea should not face stricter standards in allowing its people to travel to the North compared to other countries.
Yet it is unclear whether Pyongyang will respond to Seoul's offer for talks.
North Korea has ignored South Korea's repeated calls for dialogue and cooperation, criticizing Seoul for dragging its feet in seeking inter-Korean projects for fear of violating global sanctions.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)