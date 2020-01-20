Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks hit 15-month high on U.S. data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for the third consecutive session Monday to hit a 15-month high on positive U.S. data and a rally by tech stocks. The South Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.07 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 2,262.64, the highest level since Oct. 5, 2018.
-----------------
S. Korea protests Japanese FM's claim to Dokdo
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry issued a strong protest on Monday over Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's parliamentary speech that renewed Japan's claim to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
During his speech on foreign policy, Motegi claimed that the East Sea islets are inherently Japan's territory, remarks that overshadowed budding efforts to defuse a row between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime history and trade.
-----------------
Seoul mulling ways to hold talks with N.K. about individual tours
SEOUL -- South Korea is mulling ways to hold discussions with North Korea about allowing its people to travel to the communist nation on an individual basis, a unification ministry official said Monday, stressing the issue is not subject to international sanctions on Pyongyang.
Seoul's consideration of individual trips to North Korea gained traction after President Moon Jae-in last week cited them as a possible way to expand inter-Korean exchanges without violating U.N. sanctions on the North.
-----------------
Moon upbeat about S. Korea's economy, vows to maintain recovery momentum
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday sought to assure the public that South Korea's economy has apparently bottomed out and said his government will make every effort to maintain the recovery momentum.
"In the new year, indications are being seen that our economy is getting better and bouncing back," he said at the start of a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. The president's opening remarks, open to pool reporters and cameras, during the session are used to deliver his public message.
-----------------
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
SEOUL -- "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho's black comedy film, has clinched a key award at this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in the United States, the film's latest achievement that bodes well for its showing at the Academy Awards next month.
The South Korean film's 10-person cast, including Song Kang-ho and Cho Yeo-jeong, was named the winner of the 26th Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in the award ceremony held on Sunday (U.S. time) in Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.
-----------------
(LEAD) Search resumes for 4 S. Koreans missing in Himalayas
KATHMANDU/SEOUL -- Search operations resumed Monday for four South Koreans missing in the Himalayas, officials said, amid projections that the search could take at least a few weeks due to bad weather conditions.
The school teachers from South Korea's central province of South Chungcheong remain unaccounted for after an avalanche while they were trekking at the popular Annapurna Base Camp northwest of Nepal on Friday. Three Nepali guides are also missing.
-----------------
(LEAD) Prosecutors demand death penalty for Jeju murder suspect
JEJU -- Prosecutors on Monday demanded the death penalty for a 37-year-old woman accused of brutally killing her former husband and stepson last year.
In a hearing at the Jeju District Court, prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Koh Yu-jeong, who allegedly murdered her former husband and 5-year-old stepson in two separate incidents.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)