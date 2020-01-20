S. Korea to select risk-free rate in June
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial authorities said Monday that they plan to select a risk-free rate in June in a move to brace for the end of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) in the coming years.
The authorities said they will consider an overnight call rate or an overnight repo rate as a risk-free rate and take into account the views of market participants before selecting a risk-free rate.
The move came as there is a possibility that rates based on LIBOR -- a benchmark for short-term interest rates -- could not be published beginning in 2022.
Global efforts to replace LIBOR gained ground following the 2012 manipulation of LIBOR by major banks in the United States and Britain.
