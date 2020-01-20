Teens join Europe-based stars for S. Korea at Olympic women's football qualifiers
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced their 20-player roster for the Olympic women's football qualifiers on Monday, with a pair of teenagers having survived the final cuts to join Europe-based veterans.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said head coach Colin Bell whittled down his 26-player camp roster to 20, including Cho So-hyun of West Ham United FC Women, a longtime national team captain, and Ji So-yun of Chelsea FC Women, South Korea's all-time leading scorer with 55 goals in 121 matches.
Two other Europe-based players are Lee Geum-min of Manchester City Women's FC and Jang Sel-gi of Madrid CF Femenino.
They'll be joined by two 19-year-olds who thrived at camp: midfielder Kang Ji-woo and forward Choo Hyo-joo.
Kang was the leading scorer at the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-19 Women's Championship with seven goals in five matches. She was named the Female Young Player of the Year for 2019 by the KFA in December. She has yet to play for the senior team.
Choo made her senior international debut at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship last month, after also making an impression at the AFC U-19 event.
Of the 20 players, 14 played at the EAFF championship, which didn't feature any overseas-based players.
South Korea will host the third round of the Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next month in Jeju Island.
In Group A action, South Korea will face Myanmar on Feb. 3 and then Vietnam on Feb. 9.
The top two teams from Group A will advance to the playoff round, going up against the top two nations from Group B -- made up of Australia, China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei. In the home-and-home series to take place on March 6 and 11, the Group A winner will face the Group B runner-up, while the Group B winner will play the Group A runner-up. Only the victorious teams from those two will compete at Tokyo 2020.
North Korea were initially paired with South Korea in Group A in the third round, but they pulled out of the competition, without citing reasons. The tournament will go ahead with three remaining countries in Group A.
Women's football was first contested at the Olympics in 1996, and South Korea, dubbed the "Taeguk Ladies," have never played at the quadrennial event.
Bell will carry three goalkeepers who have combined for just 31 caps. Yun Young-geul, 31, is the most experienced of the trio with 16 matches to her credit.
The team has five defenders, eight midfielders and four forwards.
