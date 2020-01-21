Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, authorities on alert ahead of Lunar New Year's Day (Kookmin Daily)
-- '430,000 tons each day,' mountains of trash we have built (Donga llbo)
-- Justice minister hints at large-scale reshuffle of prosecutors (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Dokdo is Japan's inherent territory,' Japanese FM again makes thoughtless remarks (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea pushes for individual tours to N.K. without any consultations with U.S. or any safety measures (Chosun Ilbo)
-- LKP leader Hwang: 'Should a new integrated party be created, leader change may be needed' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't unveils 3 cards to avoid sanctions for individual tours to N.K. (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't even unveils card of individual tours to N.K. across inter-Korean border (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung Electronics makes 'change amidst stability,' keeps existing 3-CEO system (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung's smartphone business gets new boss (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea vows to bolster economic cooperation with Russia, Mongolia (Korea Herald)
-- NK signals tougher stance against US (Korea Times)
