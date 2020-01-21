(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 21)
Taking 'new path'
: North Korea reportedly names hard-liner as top diplomat
North Korea is likely to shift further away from dialogue and return to brinkmanship in the face of the U.S.'s firm policy of maintaining pressure and sanctions against Pyongyang. Media reports about the North's appointment of a hard-liner as its top diplomat are raising concerns that it may withdraw from stalled talks with both Seoul and Washington.
On Monday, the Ministry of Unification said it was trying to confirm press reports that the North recently named Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, as foreign minister. The North reportedly notified foreign envoys based in its capital of the appointment.
Ri's appointment, if confirmed, could signal a tougher stance on the North's denuclearization negotiations with the U.S., and inter-Korean dialogue. There was the possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might have held the current diplomatic team responsible for failing to extract concessions, including sanctions relief, from the U.S.
Ri, a former army officer, has been widely known as a hawk with little experience in diplomacy. That is why pessimism could prevail further over the deadlocked denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. The Kim regime has put greater pressure on the U.S. to lift major sanctions since the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim in Hanoi collapsed in February 2019.
Pyongyang has threatened to take a "new path," hinting at retracting its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM testing. In a report to the ruling Workers' Party meeting at the end of December, Kim even spoke of a plan to reveal a new strategic weapon in the near future.
Some North Korea experts expect the North to return to its "byeongjin" policy of completing its nuclear arms program and pushing for economic development. The North has vowed to make a "frontal breakthrough" and wage an arduous march to overcome difficulties in the process. This may imply that Pyongyang will not give up its nuclear arsenal unless Washington accepts its demands.
The North's negotiations with the U.S. had so far been led by Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, a longtime diplomat. His reported replacement by Ri Son-gwon could be seen as a move to play hardball with the U.S. It was also reported that Ri Su-yong, director in charge of international relations at the Workers' Party, has been replaced with a former ambassador to Russia.
The worsening situation certainly bodes ill for efforts by Seoul and Washington to find a peaceful solution to the nuclear showdown with Pyongyang. The North's tougher position represents a setback for Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has spearheaded a policy of active engagement.
Now the South and the U.S. need to step up cooperation to keep up the momentum for dialogue with the North. They should narrow their differences over Moon's push for individual tours to the North by South Koreans, and other inter-Korean cooperation and exchange projects. Most of all, Trump and Moon must work out new strategies to break the impasse.
