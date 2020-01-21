Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open lower on lack of momentum

09:34 January 21, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday on a lack of market momentum.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.31 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,261.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Most large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.32 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO fell 0.61 percent.

Among gainers, South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, SK hynix Inc., rose 0.10 percent, and Celltrion, a major biotech firm, was up 1.16 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,159.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.95 won from the previous session's close.

