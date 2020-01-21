(5th LD) S. Korea on high alert amid possible human-to-human spread of new coronavirus

The head of a Chinese government agency said during a TV interview that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of the coronavirus, adding to worries it could spread more quickly and widely. Beijing said that with the Lunar New Year holidays just days away, the travel could cause a rapid spread of the virus. It will be setting up thermal detector checkpoints at airports to check passengers for fever, with transportation officials empowered to cancel boarding passes for people that may be infected with the new coronavirus.