Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels
SEOUL -- South Korea will dispatch troops to the Strait of Hormuz by expanding operational areas of its anti-piracy unit deployed nearby to help protect its vessels passing through the strategic waterway, the defense ministry announced Tuesday.
The forces, however, will not join a U.S.-led coalition, but conduct independent operations, the ministry noted, apparently in consideration of relations with Tehran and Washington's request for contribution to its campaign to secure the waters off Iran.
----------------
U.S. reaffirms need for inter-Korean cooperation, denuclearization to move in lockstep
WASHINGTON -- The United States reaffirmed Monday that inter-Korean cooperation should proceed "in lockstep" with progress in North Korea's denuclearization, as Seoul continued to push for individual tours to the North.
Earlier, Seoul's unification ministry said it is looking at ways to hold talks with Pyongyang on allowing tours to North Korea on an individual basis. The push has gained traction after President Moon Jae-in cited it last week as a way to expand inter-Korean exchanges without violating sanctions.
----------------
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to suggest Monday that the stationing of American forces in South Korea is a form of foreign aid, rejecting the long-held view that the troop presence serves both countries' interests.
Trump's lawyers made the case in the 110-page Trial Memorandum for the Senate's impeachment proceedings against the president. The trial is set to begin in earnest Tuesday, with Trump facing charges of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and withholding U.S. military aid to the country in the process.
----------------
S. Korea ramps up screening efforts amid new coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL -- South Korean authorities are ramping up screening efforts at airports on Tuesday after the country confirmed the first case of a new type of coronavirus that is set to spread across China and other parts of Asia.
The country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, and Cheongju International Airport, located in the central part of the country, have stepped up inspections after a traveler tested positive for the new strain of the pneumonia-like illness currently spreading in China.
----------------
S. Korean envoy to Nepal calls for continued search efforts for 4 missing in Himalayas
KATHMANDU/SEOUL -- South Korea's top envoy to Nepal has asked Nepalese authorities to continue efforts to find four South Koreans missing after an avalanche in the Himalayas, amid slow progress in search operations owing to bad weather.
Monday's air and ground searches for the four people missing at the Annapurna trekking site were called off for the day as unfavorable weather conditions blocked officials from approaching the scene where the missing people are believed to be trapped.
----------------
Samsung promotes 162 execs as follow-up to leadership reshuffle
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday announced the promotion of executives in a follow-up to the recent reshuffle of its major business heads.
Samsung said 162 executives earned promotions in the annual reshuffle, with 14 moving up to executive vice president positions.
----------------
Political film, comedies set to compete at holiday box office
SEOUL -- For the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday starting later this week, three homegrown movies will hit local theaters to lure film buffs and holiday shoppers.
"The Man Standing Next," "Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP" and "Hitman: Agent Jun" will open simultaneously on Wednesday, two days before the four-day Lunar New Year holiday begins. The first day of the new year based on the lunar calendar falls on Jan. 25.
