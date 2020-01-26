Go to Contents
Household debt grows at slower but steady pace in 2019

10:25 January 26, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Bank loans extended to South Korean households continued to grow at a steady but slightly slower rate from a year earlier in 2019, central bank data showed Sunday, amid government efforts to further rein in the rise in household debt.

Outstanding loans to local households extended by banks here came to 888.3 trillion won (US$762 billion) as of end-2019, up 60.7 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The on-year increase marks a slight slowdown from a 60.8 trillion-won gain in 2018.

The file photo, taken Nov. 3, 2019, shows a passerby walking past bank posters in Seoul offering new low interest rates on personal and household loans following two base rate reductions by the Bank of Korea in July and October the same year. (Yonhap)

The rate of increase has been on a steady decline since 2017, when household bank loans added 90.3 trillion won following a 123.4 trillion-won spike the year before.

The central bank has partly attributed the slowing rate of increase to government efforts to curb real estate speculation.

The incumbent Moon Jae-in administration has introduced 18 sets of anti-speculation measures since coming into power in May 2017.

Despite government efforts to curb household debt, overall household borrowing has also been on a steady increase, reaching a new record high of 1,572 trillion won as of end-September.

Household credit, which includes credit card spending, breached the 1,500 trillion-won mark for the first time in the country's history in the third quarter of 2018.

