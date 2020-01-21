Hyundai Heavy Industries Group wins deals worth 266 bln won for 5 vessels
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Top shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Tuesday its two affiliates have clinched two deals worth a combined 266.6 billion won (US$229 million) to build five vessels.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. won a 109 billion-won order to build a very large crude oil carrier for an unidentified European shipper by June 2021.
In a separate deal worth 157.4 billion won, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is set to deliver four chemical tankers to the Pan Ocean Co., South Korea's leading bulk carrier, in phases, beginning in June 2021.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard are shipbuilding units of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.
