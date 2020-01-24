Seoul's FX reserves may be near optimum level: officials
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange (FX) reserves may currently be near their optimum level, central bank officials said Friday.
The country's foreign exchange reserves came to a record high of US$408.8 billion as of end-December, up $5.2 billion from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The amount has been on a steady increase annually since November 2008, when the country's FX reserves dipped to as low as $200 billion at the height of the global financial crisis.
The FX reserves climbed to nearly $368 billion as of end-2015 after breaching the $300 billion mark for the first time in history in April 2011. They breached the $400 billion mark for the first time in June 2018.
BOK officials, however, noted the rise in FX reserves may be, and should be, limited.
"A rise in FX reserves often means more debt owed by the BOK, mostly in monetary stabilization bonds, and additional costs incurred by the interest paid on those bonds," an official told Yonhap News Agency, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The bank may make some profit off operating the FX reserves it holds, but the cost of keeping them usually outruns the profit they return," the official added.
Another BOK official agreed that the country's FX reserves may already be at an adequate level, noting the short-term external debt South Korea owes stood at $133.8 billion as of end-September, only 33.2 percent of its FX reserves, which then stood at $403.3 billion.
"The short-term debt ratio must be considered very safe," the official said.
